PM to meet business community in March

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met businesses at the first conference last year (Photo: vnexpress.net)

- The second meeting between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Vietnamese business community is due at the end of March in Hanoi.According to the Government Office, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a meeting on February 9 to prepare for the conference.At the conference with the Prime Minister, support to businesses, pledges and action programmes on Resolution No 35/2016/NQ-CP on supporting and developing enterprises over the next five years of each city and province will be mentioned.The health of State-owned enterprises and foreign invested firms will also be on the conference’s agenda.Further, the conference is expected to mention measures to attract investment in agriculture and rural development, along with the development of startups.The conference is among the Government’s four most important events for 2017. The three others are the conference on shrimp production held early this week, the conference on development of material sources for the pharmaceutical industry and the conference on reviewing five years of implementing the 2012 Law on Cooperatives.The first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Vietnamese business community was held in April last year with the theme "Vietnamese enterprises - the country’s economic development force". It aimed at realising the Prime Minister’s message that the Government will create favourable conditions for startup businesses and boost the development of enterprises in terms of both quantity and quality.-VNA