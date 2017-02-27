PM urges Tuyen Quang to tap forestry economy

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks with leaders of Tuyen Quang province. (Source: VNA)



Tuyen Quang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc advised the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang to promote forestry economy and make it a national model in the field while working with provincial authorities on February 26.



Together with forestry economy, the province should develop tourism and hi-tech agriculture, he said.



Located between the northwestern and northeastern regions with 22 ethnic minority groups, the province’s economy has yet to match its potential, recording only 1.59 trillion VND (71.4 million USD) in revenue in 2016.



It recorded a planted forest area of over 10,500 hectares, up 104 percent in the year. Its forest coverage has been maintained soundly at 64 percent.



In 2016, Tuyen Quang welcomed 1.4 million tourists and got over 1.22 trillion VND (55 million USD) in revenue.



Tuyen Quang should prioritize developing roads and improving the quality of workforce and managerial capability in a bid to achieve sustainable socio-economic growths, the PM noted.



He advised the province to rearrange residential areas to cut infrastructure costs and pay more heed to vocational training, especially for ethnic minorities.



The province should constantly improve its investment environment and competitiveness, and continue growing forests, the PM said.



Tuyen Quang authorities asked the Government to allocate capital for land clearance and compensation to build the road connecting the locality with the Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway, saying the project is crucial to its socio-economic and tourism development.



During the working visit to Tuyen Quang, the PM and his entourage visited Tuyen Quan garment plant in Phuc Ung commune. The plant, which was invested by the Vietnam Garment and Textile Group, generated jobs for 600 local people. -VNA