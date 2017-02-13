PM: Vietnam advocates enhancing ties with Greece

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Greek Foreign Minister N. Kotzias (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnamese and Greek governments to boost ties across marine-based economy, maritime navigation, shipbuilding, agriculture and tourism, adding that Vietnam advocates enhancing ties with the European Union, including Greece.During a reception in Hanoi on February 13 for Greek Foreign Minister N. Kotzias, Phuc said given the 40-year cooperation since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two countries need to facilitate visits at all levels and channels, thereby raising mutual understanding and collaboration in potential fields between the two nations.Vietnam highly values Greece’s support for the development of Vietnam-EU ties and the Greek legislature’s approval of the Vietnam-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, he said, suggesting Greece back the early signing and adoption of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).He expressed his hope that Greece will support Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea issue, including the settlement of the East Sea issue by peaceful means, including diplomatic and legal measures; the objection to the use of force or threat to use force; and the serious abidance by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region.Kotzias, for his part, said Greece holds great potential of goods transit thanks to its geographical location as an important gateway from Asia to Europe.He affirmed that Greece backs Vietnam’s strengthening of ties with the EU as well as Vietnam-Greece ties in shipbuilding and culture.Informing the host of the outcomes of his talks with Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, he said both sides discussed measures to reinforce bilateral links in diverse areas.The two countries will continue working closely together within the framework of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, he said.-VNA