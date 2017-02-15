PM: Vietnam values Japanese investment

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Takashi Oyamada, CEO and President of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is working hard to improve its business climate to attract more foreign investors, including those from Japan, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.He made the statement while receiving Takashi Oyamada, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) in Hanoi on February 15.Lauding sound cooperation between BTMU and the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), particularly their organisation of investment promotion conferences, PM Phuc said Vietnam attaches importance to the supply of capital for its economy during the development progress.He stressed that Vietnamese enterprises want to form partnerships with the Japanese peers to learn from their experience in management, production and business.He also noted with pleasure that most Japanese firms have witnessed good business results in Vietnam, adding Japan is now the second largest investor in Vietnam with a total investment capital of over 42 billion USD.The PM expressed his wish that Japanese businesses will pay more attention to the Vietnamese market so as to make Japan the biggest investor in the Southeast Asian nation.For his part, Takashi Oyamada informed his host that the long-term strategic partnership between his bank and Vietinbank has brought mutual benefits, contributing to the growth of Vietnam-Japan ties.Through the cooperation, BTMU has learned about valuable experience from Vietinbank and the Vietnamese credit market, he stressed, adding that both sides will work closely to supply capital for business activities in Vietnam.He said many Japanese firms want to invest and expand operations in Vietnam as they see the country as a strong economy and potential market.-VNA