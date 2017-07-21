Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays a working visit to the Cai Mep International Terminal in Tan Thanh district of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a working visit to the Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in Tan Thanh district of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on July 21.



Highlighted the important role of seaports and transport infrastructure to the economy, the PM expressed his hope that the CMIT will contribute more to the socio-economic development of the region and the country.



He said the Government and local authorities will consider the CMIT’s proposals on investment in traffic development connecting the CMIT to key economic areas.



He asked the CMIT to join hands with the Ministry of Transport and local authorities to simplify administrative procedures, creating optimal conditions for goods transport at the port.

Covering an area of 48ha and with 600m-long wharves, the port is one of the fastest growing deep-water ports of the world and is able to accommodate large size ships with capacity up to 200,000 tonnes.

In the first six months of 2017, the CMIT registered a growth of 10 percent compared to the same period last year, earning 12 million USD in revenue.



In February, the CMIT welcomed Margrethe Maersk, a Triple-E container ship which is the world’s biggest, a milestone in Vietnam’s navigation history.



With the arrival of Margrethe Maersk, the CMIT is the first port in Vietnam and the 19th in the world to be able to handle an 18,300-TEU Triple-E vessel.

In October 2016, Lloyd’s List named CMIT as one of the top four port operators in Asia.-VNA