PM vows to back Japanese investors

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives President of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Akio Mimura (Photo: VNA)

–The Vietnamese Government will seek measures to create favourable conditions for Japanese firms to operate in the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told President of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Akio Mimura at their meeting in Hanoi on January 23.Expressing his pleasure at the growing ties between Vietnam and Japan, the PM noted that Japan is currently one of thecountriesleading in direct investment, trade and ODA provision for Vietnam.Affirming Vietnam’s wish to maintain sound political relations with Japan, the PM said that he hopes Japan will become the largest investor of Vietnam in the coming time.He also vowed that the Vietnamese Government will continue strongly improving the country’s investment environment to rise as one of leading ASEAN countries in the field.He held that Vietnamese students in Japan are a promising workforce of Japanese firms, contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Japan relations.The Government leader declared that Vietnam welcomes all foreign investors, including those from Japan, to become strategic investors of the country during the equitisation of State-owned enterprises.For his part, the JCCI leader said that his delegation includes 70 representatives from Japanese leading enterprises who are keen on the Vietnamese market.Akio Mimura said he hopes that the business communities of both countries will foster their all-round partnership, especially in infrastructure, agriculture and industry.Japanese businesses consider Vietnam a promising market in investment and trade, he said, expressing his expectation that Vietnam’s business environment will be further improved to attract more Japanese investors.During the meeting, JCCI members also proposed a number of measures to improve the business environment to strengthen business connectivity between the two countries, thus boosting two-way trade.-VNA