Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ​speaks at the meeting reviewing the 20-year implementation of policies towards revolutionary contributors in Quang Nam province on July 22 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 22 attended a meeting reviewing the 20-year implementation of policies towards revolutionary contributors in the central province of Quang Nam, home to the biggest number of contributors in Vietnam.The event, held on the threshold of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947), also saw the presence of more than 400 people who are holders of the “Vietnamese Heroic Mother” and “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” titles, revolutionary veterans, war invalids, and martyrs’ families.In Quang Nam, more than 65,400 martyrs have been recognised. The locality is also home to more than 30,500 war invalids, 45,300 people assisting the revolution, and 11,700 others directly involved in revolutionary activities.There have been 14,795 women bestowed or posthumously bestowed with the title “Vietnamese Heroic Mother”, and 914 of them are still alive.Quang Nam has reportedly made great efforts to carry out policies targeting local martyrs’ families, war invalids and revolutionary contributors.Ahead of this year’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day, the province has raised more than 4.5 billion VND (198,000 USD) to make saving books for the 914 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and an additional 3.5 billion VND (154,000 USD) for other gratitude activities.Localities across the province have also raised fund for upgrading martyrs’ cemeteries, building war memorials, and restoring martyrs’ tombs.Addressing the meeting, PM Phuc, whose hometown is in Quang Nam, highly valued numerous practical activities done by authorities at all levels in the province to acknowledge persons with credit to the fight for Vietnam’s independence and freedom.He told Quang Nam not to be complacent about what it has achieved in caring for revolutionary contributors since there remains much to be done in both short and long terms, including the search of martyrs’ remains, the verification of revolutionary contributors, and health care for the targeted group.The Government leader also showed his respect for enormous efforts by war invalids and revolutionary contributors, adding that they have continued dedicating to the development of their hometown.He asked the administration of Quang Nam to better implement policies targeting revolutionary contributors, and especially educate younger generations, on the patriotism and the gratitude tradition.Also on July 22, PM Phuc and over 400 participants, including Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war veterans and martyrs’ relatives, attended a ceremony in Tam Ky city in tribute to revolutionary contributors.-VNA