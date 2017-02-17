PM welcomes scientists’ national constructive ideas

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with the delegates (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers are willing to listen to constructive initiatives from scientists, especially when the Government is striving to build a growth-facilitating and action-oriented government.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the remark at a meeting with the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in Hanoi on February 17.



He stressed the need to turn the VUSTA into an important factor in developing science-technology as a driving force to build a socialist-oriented market economy and promote deep-and-wide global integration, contributing to the country’s sustainable development.



The PM asked the VUSTA to connect more intellectuals, including overseas Vietnamese, to propose important socio-economic development policies and guidelines for the Party and Government.



He suggested mapping out a clear process to collect opinions of scientists and intellectual during the building of major policies and projects.



It is also important to create favourable conditions for scientists, particularly young researchers, to foster their enthusiasm for scientific research, he said.



The VUSTA has 141 member associations, 430 affiliated scientific and technological organisations, and 101 newspapers, with over 2.8 million members.



The union has provided consultancy for a number of key national strategic projects such as the North-South Railway Project and the planning scheme for Hanoi capital through 2030 with a vision to 2050.-VNA



