PM wishes Thua Thien-Hue new successful year

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a meeting with leaders of Thua Thien-Hue during his New Year visit to the locality (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 31 paid a Tet (Lunar New Year) visit to the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, where he extended New Year wishes to the local Party Organisation, administration and people.The PM expressed hope that in the Year of the Rooster, Thua Thien-Hue will reaped new successes in all fields.While congratulating Thua Thien-Hue on socio-economic and security-defence achievements in 2016, the PM lauded the locality’s efforts in overcoming the consequence of the maritime environment incident to recover its sea-based economy.The PM highlighted Thua Thien-Hue’s abundant tourism potential and asked the province to make stronger economic reform, while mobilising resources for tourism growth and fostering ties with central localities such as Da Nang and Quang Nam to boost tourism.Thua Thien-Hue should also work harder to turn its traditional agriculture into a smart agriculture with high quality to improve income for locals in rural areas.PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc also requested the locality to speed up the improvement of its investment environment, thus making full use of the fourth industrial revolution, and build a strong and stable political system to better serve local people.Leaders of the province reported that nearly 170,000 Tet gifts have been presented to social welfare beneficiaries.During the 7-day holidays, Thua Thien-Hue has welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors.-VNA