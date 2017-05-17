Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a meeting with ministries and sectors to seek ways to address problems facing businesses on May 17.The event took place shortly after the second conference between the Prime Minister and businesses.Participants discussed draft instruction on the effective implementation of Resolution No.35/NQ-CP in 2016 on “Supporting and developing enterprises by 2020”, stating solutions, tasks and time to consult ministries and business associations.Concluding the event, the Prime Minister requested Cabinet members to continue studying and giving feedback to draft instruction based on proposals made by the business community during their conference with the PM.The solutions and tasks need to address shortcomings to better implementing the Resolution which was issued after the first conference between the Prime Minister and businesses.He underlined 14 contents needed to be included in the draft instruction, including electronic invoices, technology application and start-ups, among others.The PM emphasised measures, including taxation, to carry out the policy on turning five million business households into the enterprise model, thus raising the number of the country’s total enterprises to 1.4 million by 2020.They are important measures to promote socio-economic development increase state budget collection and the GDP.He highlighted credit policy and legal assistance for businesses, facilitating their operations.In April this year alone, 13,102 new enterprises were established, the highest figure in the past 12 months, representing a month-on-month rise of 8.9 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).The total registered capital of the firms set up in April was 98.4 trillion VND (4.3 billion USD), a fall of 17.1 percent from the previous month.In the first four months of this year, 39,580 enterprises were established with combined capital of 369.6 trillion VND (16.25 billion USD), up 14 percent and 48.9 percent year on year, respectively.-VNA