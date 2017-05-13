Ambassador Barbara Szymanowska speaks at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

– Ambassador of Poland to Vietnam Barbara Szymanowska was present at a get-together marking the Constitution Day in Poland in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.Constitution Day commemorates the enactment of the Polish Constitution that came into effect on May 3, 1791. The Constitution is the first in Europe and the second in the world after the US.Ambassador Barbara Szymanowska said the Constitution Day is a big event in Poland’s history, marking a milestone in the Polish nation’s development.She noted that geographical distance is not a deterrent to the special bonds between Poland and Vietnam over the past 67 years.Many Vietnamese are living in Poland and more and more Polish people have found they are attached with Vietnam, the diplomat said, referring to them as a bridge to foster mutual understanding and good sentiments between the two people.Nguyen Dang Cuong, President of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association’s Ho Chi Minh City chapter, noted that Poland is among the first foreign countries that recognized and set up diplomatic ties with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.The two countries have been tied by a faithful friendship despite geographical distance, he said.-VNA