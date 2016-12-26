Police must be key force in national security maintenance: Party chief

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)



– The police must be the core force to ensure national security, social order and safety in any circumstances, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong underscored while addressing the 72nd national police conference in Hanoi on December 26.He pointed to key tasks that the public security force should concentrate on in 2017.In the first place, he required the police to continuously build a strong and transparent force which is absolutely loyal to the Party, State and people, and steadfast in the socialism path.The Central Public Security Party Committee must set an example in implementing the Resolution adopted at the fourth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee on strengthening the Party construction, while seriously and frankly assessing, identifying and proposing measures to tackle the degradation of political firmness, moral principles and lifestyle, he said.He called on the police to heighten their responsibilities to serve the Party and people as well as enhance capacity and firmly punish any violators inside the field.The Party leader reminded the force to continue grasping of the Party and State’s viewpoints, guidelines and policies, which were highlighted at the 12th National Party Congress and the sixth Congress of the Central Public Security Party Committee, to step up people-based national defence.At the same time, the police must proactively defeat all sabotage plots and activities of hostile forces; prevent terrorism and sabotage; effectively cope with non-traditional security threats; and gradually crack down on crimes, to ensure political security in any circumstances, he said.He urged the public security force to make active contributions to defending the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, in addition to creating a peaceful, stable, safe and healthy environment for national building and development.He asked the force to exert more efforts to prevent corruption and wastefulness whilst actively making consultations for authorities to reinforce the people-based national defence, particularly in strategic areas such as border routes, seas, islands, regions with ethnic minorities and religious followers along with economic and urban zones.The sector is also required to proactively develop foreign relations and bilateral cooperation with other countries, he concluded.In 2017, the Central Public Security Party Committee set to improve the force’s strategic forecast and consultancy; proactively discover and inactivate sabotage schemes of hostile forces; work hard to ensure the country is free from terror, sabotage, and social disturbance incidents.The police will make effort to absolutely protect political, cultural and diplomatic events in the country while creating positive changes in social order, and reducing social vices, traffic accidents, and fire and explosion incidents.It will focus on combating self-transformation and self-evolution and tightening disciplines in its staff under the motto “renovation, pro-activeness, discipline, responsibility and efficiency”./.