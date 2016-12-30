Poster contest to highlight APEC Year 2017’s theme

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– A poster contest on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2017 which will be hosted by Vietnam next year, was officially launched on December 30.Initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the contest is open to all professional and amateur artists nationwide and those living abroad.The contest is expected to contributing to concretising Vietnam’s intensive international integration policy, improving the quality and efficiency of multilateral diplomatic affairs, and affirming that Vietnam is a friend, reliable partner, and a responsible member of the regional and international community.The entries are requested to highlight the theme of the APEC Year 2017 “Creating new driving force for a common future”, and Vietnam’s achievements and contributions to the regional sustainable economic growth and connection, thus promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the Asian Pacific region.The contest also aims to promote the attractive investment climate and incentives in attracting foreign investment of Vietnam, as well as the country’s culture, landscape and people.The organising board has the right to use winning works for exhibitions during the APEC Year and at other events nationwide.The deadline of submission is February 28, 2017.Previously, a contest to design the logo for the APEC Year 2017 was also launched in March this year.Vietnam expects to welcome tens of thousands of delegates to 200 activities, including eight ministerial-level conferences across Vietnamese cities and provinces, during the event.Vietnam made thorough preparations for the event, which is expected to open up great chances for localities to attract visitors and promote their products to APEC partners and world leading businesses.-VNA