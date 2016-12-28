Power customer satisfaction index continues to rise

Workers examine electricity faciltiies (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN)’s Northern Power Corporation’s customer satisfaction index reached 7.52 points in 2016, up 0.42 point from last year.



The index is the average point of seven factors - awareness of electricity price, electricity bill, information provision for customers, electricity supply, customer services, business image and social consensus – as a result of the survey on 27 member companies of the EVNNPC.



Nguyen Tan Loc, EVN Deputy General Director, said points given to 26 out of 27 companies in the survey this year are over 7, reflecting great efforts by EVNNPC and its member companies.



EVNNPC Deputy General Director Ho Manh Tuan, from now to 2020, the company will continue ensuring stable electricity supply to achieve a higher customer satisfaction index.



He also asked EVNNPC’s member companies to study carefully detailed assessment reports on each factor measuring customer satisfaction in each locality to draw up solutions to improve the index.-VNA