Prehistoric relics found inside volcano caves in Dak Nong

Inside a cave at the Krong No volcanic cave geo-park (Photo: dgmv.gov.vn)

– Scientists have unearthed a large number of prehistoric artifacts inside volcano caves at the Krong No volcanic cave geo-park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.Discovered items include stone equipment, pottery and animal bones.The excavation inside volcano caves, the first of its kind in Vietnam, was conducted by researchers at the Vietnam National Museum of Nature.The Krong No volcanic cave system, discovered by Japanese scientists in 2014, is located in the special-use forest of Dray Sap, along the Serepok River from Buon Choah commune to Dray Sap Waterfall.It consists of a number of caves with various shapes and sizes.Scientists have studied three caves, including one that is more than 1km long and believed to be the biggest lava cave in Southeast Asia. The two others are 594.4 metres and 456.7 metres long.-VNA