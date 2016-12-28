President attends procuracy sector’s year-end meeting

President Tran Dai Quang speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang attended a meeting on implementing tasks for 2017 of the procuracy sector in Hanoi on December 28, noting judicial agencies and the People’s Procuracy in particular ​must strictly implement new judiciary-related regulations in line with the spirit of the Constitution 2013.President Quang, who is also head of the Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, stressed the need for the procuracy sector to improve its role and position in fighting crimes and legal regulation violations, especially corruption and economic ones.He asked the sector to focus on renovating its operations and proposing measures to effectively combat law violations and crimes.He urged the sector to continue working with relevant ministries and sectors in drafting amendments and supplements to the 2015 Criminal Code, revised Law on Anti-corruption and other laws.The President also emphasised the need to strengthen the apparatus of all-level people’s procuracy agencies in accordance with regulations of the 2014 Law on the Organisation of People’s Procuracies, and pay attention to the personnel assessment work in the field.The conference reviewed the sector’s operations in 2016, highlighting its efforts to ensure the progress and quality of the settlement of criminal cases and improve the professional skills of procurators.-VNA