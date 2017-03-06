President calls for effective implementation of VN-Laos agreements

President Tran Dai Quang hosts Lao National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou (Photo: VNA)



– President Tran Dai Quang has urged the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures to forge ahead with coordination to implement effectively cooperation agreements between the two countries, especially deals reached at the 39th intergovernmental committee meeting.During a reception for Lao National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou in Hanoi on March 6, the President asked the two countries to further collaboration and share experience in building institutional and legal systems as well as inspecting law enforcement.He expressed his belief that the ongoing visit to Vietnam by the top Lao legislator will help tighten traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States, National Assemblies, Governments, and peoples.The President also showed his pleasure at the bilateral growing relations in various fields from economics and trade to defense, security, culture and education.He proposed both nations jointly host activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977), and the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic ties (1962) to help young generations understand better about the bilateral rapports.For her part, Pany Yathotou pledged to do her utmost to push the implementation of joint projects between the two governments in the most efficient manner for the benefits of people.She congratulated Vietnam on hosting the APEC Year 2017 and believed the event will be a success.-VNA