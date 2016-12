Japan’s Emperor Akihito (Photo: Alchetron.com)

President Tran Dai Quang has sent a congratulatory message to Japan’s Emperor Akihito on his 83rd birthday anniversary (December 23, 1933).On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled a message of congratulation to Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.Vietnam and Japan are preparing for the visit to Vietnam by Japan’s Emperor and Empress./.