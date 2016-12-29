President greets outgoing Czech ambassador

President Tran Dai Quang (R) and​ Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam Martin Klepetko (Source: VNA)



- President Tran Dai Quang received outgoing Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam Martin Klepetko in Hanoi on December 29, during which he hailed the diplomat’s great contribution to boosting traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.While highlighting the fruitful development of bilateral relations in politics and diplomacy and close cooperation in multilateral forums, Quang said he hopes the two sides will further step up economic, trade and investment links in the coming time.Vietnam is willing to create favourable conditions for Czech enterprises to seek investment and business opportunities in Vietnam, he affirmed.He asked the Czech Republic to continue supporting and promoting the partnership and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), approve the Vietnam-EU Free Trade, and recognise Vietnam’s market economy.These will facilitate economic, trade and investment cooperation between the Czech Republic and Vietnam, he affirmed, adding that Vietnam will support the central European country to enhance ties with other ASEAN member nations.He thanked the Czech Government for its support for overseas Vietnamese, hoping that the country will continue providing assistance to the expatriate community, thus promoting mutual understanding between the two countries’ people.On the occasion, President Tran Dai Quang conveyed his invitation to President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman to visit Vietnam in 2017, stressing that the maintenance of high-raking visits is vital to foster the political relations, thus bolstering economic links between the two nations.For his part, Ambassador Martin Klepetko thanked the Vietnamese leader for his appreciation for the ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the relations between the two countries.He said that the two sides have seen progresses in bilateral relations in recent times.The two sides needs to boost cultural exchange, and collaboration in trade and investment, towards realising the target of economic cooperation set by the two nations, he said.-VNA