President highlights improving execution of sentences

At the working session (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang has underscored the need to ensure the accurate and impartial execution of criminal, civil and administrative sentences in line with the law, helping strengthen the socialist legal system and the rule of law.During a working session in Hanoi on February 17 with sentence execution agencies of the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence and Justice, the State leader urged them to work closely with Party committees, local authorities and residents, armed forces and socio-political organisations to implement policies and laws on convicts, respect their human rights, and improve education and vocational training for them to turn over a new leaf when they return to society.The President also required the agencies to play a proactive role in reviewing existing laws and building new ones on the execution of sentences, in line with the 2013 Constitution, the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.It was reported at the meeting that last year, the force in charge of execution of criminal sentences, in collaboration with the Presidential Office and relevant aggencies, submitted proposals to the President to grant amnesty to 4,179 prisoners.2016 was also the first year that the force in charge of execution of civil sentences over-fulfilled assigned tasks, with 530,428 cases settled, accounting for 78.53 percent of total cases, or 8.53 percent higher than the target set by the National Assembly, and collected over 29 trillion VND in fines, surpassing the NA’s goal by 3.74 percent.The execution of administrative sentences has also been improved.Sentence execution forces also took drastic actions to thoroughly settle delayed and complicated cases. Law building work was strengthened, creating a legal corridor for the execution of sentences in all criminal, civil and administrative fields.-VNA