One scene in the documentary (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

– The documentary “Nguyen Ai Quoc-An so o nuoc Phap” (Nguyen Ai Quoc- the unknown in France), featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s activities in France, is set for release on Vietnam Television (VTV)’s VTV Special on May 18 to celebrate the leader’s 127th birthday.The film was made using thousands of documents from French police and agents about Nguyen Ai Quoc (Ho Chi Minh’s alias) and his activities from 1919-1923.The period featured various revolutionary activities from the patriot, with his actions meticulously recorded in more than 9,000 pages kept at France’s National Overseas Archives and Paris Police archives.To analyse Nguyen Ai Quoc’s activities from 1919-1923, the Department of Television for Foreign Service went to France and met with French historians. They found information on President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities, which will be made public in the next few days.The late President’s four-year journey in France will be retraced with theatrical storytelling and unique background music.The documentary will also be broadcast on other VTV channels.-VNA