Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quoc Tru speaks at the ceremony (Source: VNA)

- The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria on May 19 held a ceremony to mark the 127th birth anniversary of the late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru briefed participants on the life and career of the late leader as well as his role and influence in the struggle for national liberation and in international workers’ movements.President Ho Chi Minh has continuously been an example for all Vietnamese people to follow, the ambassador said.He called on the Vietnamese community in Algeria to learn and follow the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh, upholding traditions to build Vietnam into a country with civilisation, prosperity, peace and stability in the new context in the international and regional arena.Earlier, Ambassador Tru and the overseas Vietnamese offered incense to the President at his alter at the Embassy.The same day, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia staff laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh statue Moscow to mark the late leader’s 127th birthday.The event drew representatives from Vietnamese representative offices, the Vietnamese community, the Vietnamese business association in Russia, the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association, and the Russia Veterans Association, among others.-VNA