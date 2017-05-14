President holds bilateral meetings on fringes of Belt and Road Forum

President Tran Dai Quang (R) and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawar Sharif (Source: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang on May 14 met with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawar Sharif and Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nakai on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China.

Talking to PM Nawar Sharif, President Quang affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Pakistan and noted his hope that the two countries will promote pragmatic activities such as mutual visits and friendship exchanges on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (November 8, 1972).

He suggested the two countries make the best use of their bilateral cooperation mechanisms and push forward negotiations and signing of collaboration agreements in the realms of culture, sports, tourism, aviation and maritime transport, in order to create a favourable legal framework for the extension of cooperation in related fields.

Vietnam and Pakistan hold potential for cooperation across areas, he said, calling on the two sides to elevate their ties to a new height by increasing high-level meetings as well as partnership between their ministries and agencies.

The President also urged the two countries to fully tap their strength in an effort to bring bilateral trade to 1 billion USD in the next three years.

At the same time, Vietnam and Pakistan should expand their collaboration at multilateral forums, join hands to combat cross-border crimes and soon ink judicial assistance agreements.

PM Nawar Sharif shared President Tran Dai Quang’s views on the two countries’ potential for cooperation and the need to strengthen the bilateral collaboration, particularly in economy and trade.



Pakistan considers Vietnam an important partner in the region and wishes to further boost its relations with the country, he affirmed.

At the separate meeting with Toshihiro Nakai, who is also Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, President Tran Dai Quang expressed his hope that the Liberal Democratic Party and Nakai himself will contribute more to the Vietnam-Japan relationship.

He suggested the two countries increase visits and meetings at all levels, particularly at the high level and between the two countries’ parliamentarians.

The President appealed to Japan to continue providing official development assistance for Vietnam and cooperating with the country across areas and at all levels.

Vietnam backs the extension of international trade and welcomes Japanese investors to the country, as well as cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he said.

Praising Vietnam’s role and position in the region, Toshihiro Nakai expressed his support for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC 2017.

He affirmed that Japan hopes to foster its extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam and highly values cooperation and exchanges between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

Toshihiro Nakai, in his capacity as Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, pledged to step up relations between the two parliaments, contributing to the relationship between the two countries.

Later the same day, President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse attended a banquet hosted by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping for head delegates to the Belt and Road forum.