President joins Spring festival of ethnic groups

President Tran Dai Quang (middle) joins "xoe" dance at the festival (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang joined the “Spring in all Regions Nationwide” Festival 2017 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on February 4, during which he extended New Year wishes to all ethnic groups across Vietnam.Addressing the event, President Tran Dai Quang stated that since its foundation and during its leadership, the Party has always considered the ethnic affairs as well as the solidarity of ethnic groups a work of strategic importance.After 30 years of renewal, especially since the 9th Party Central Committee issued a resolution on ethnic affairs in 2003, important progress has been made in mountainous areas as well as the living conditions of ethnic minority people, while the solidarity among the groups has been reinforced, he noted.Socio-economic infrastructure systems as well as living standards of locals in ethnic minority-inhabited areas have been significantly improved, with better cultural life of the groups, he said, adding that their traditional cultures have been respected, preserved and promoted.The State leader held that the festival is a chance for all ethnic groups to meet, exchange, and introduce their cultures, traditional festivals and customs as well as achievements in protecting and developing their cultural values.He also lauded the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for its efforts in effectively managing the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, making it a common home of the 54 ethnic groups. The village welcomed thousands of ethnic minority representatives and more than 500,000 tourists in 2016, along with hosting dozens of festivals and events, contributing to preserving and promoting national traditional values, he said.President Tran Dai Quang also expressed hope that ethnic groups will focus more on helping younger generations to know more about their traditional culture, while asking ministries, sectors and localities to support ethnic minority groups in socio-economic development and encourage the public to effectively implement ethnic policies.The festival, featuring the unique cultures and traditional customs of the 54 ethnic groups nationwide, drew Overseas Vietnamese from more than 20 countries and territories and about 200 delegates representing 16 ethnic minority groups from 13 localities.During the event, the President joined “nem con” - a traditional game of the Thai people from Dien Bien, and a ritual of the Thai people to pray for bumper crops, peace and health.-VNA