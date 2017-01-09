President lauds Vietnam-Cambodia security ties

President Tran Dai Quang (L) welcomes Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sa Kheng (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang lauded the effective collaboration between Vietnam’s Public Security Ministry and Cambodia’s Ministry of Home Affairs as well as their cooperation plan for 2017 during a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sa Kheng in Hanoi on January 9.The President said that the two ministries’ thriving ties reflected the comprehensive and effective affiliation between Vietnam and Cambodia in protecting the national security and social order and safety in each country, contributing to strengthening peace and stability in the region and the world.He expressed hope that the two sides will continue fostering their partnership in both depth and width, while supporting each other in fulfilling all tasks assigned by their Parties, States and people.The State leader spoke highly of Cambodian Government’s consistent policy of not allowing any hostile forces to use its territory to harm peace, security and stability of other countries, and any extremist forces to incite national enmity.He thanked the Cambodian side for its support for Vietnamese people in Cambodia to stabilise their lives, as well as its cooperation in border demarcation and border marker planting, thus building a shared borderline of peace, stability and friendship.He also affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s thankfulness to the Cambodian people for their support in the past struggle for independence as well as the current national construction.President Quang also expressed belief that Cambodia will successfully organise the election of delegates to the communal People’s Councils and in 2017 and the parliament election in 2018, thus building a country of peace, stability and prosperity.For his part, Samdech Sar Kheng said that in order to implement cooperation between the two countries more effectively, Cambodia has planned to hold a conference on the development of localities along the Vietnam-Cambodia border. At present, his country is discussing the idea with Vietnam, he added.The Cambodian Deputy PM said that his visit is a good chance to express his sincere gratefulness to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for saving Cambodian people from the genocidal catastrophe caused by the Khmer Rough regime.Without the victory on January 7, 1979, the Cambodian people have no happiness today, he stated.-VNA