President leaves for China visit

President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse left Hanoi on the morning of May 11 for a State visit to China and to attend a high-level forum on Belt and Road Initiative from May 11-15. President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse left Hanoi on the morning of May 11 for a State visit to China and to attend a high-level forum on Belt and Road Initiative from May 11-15. The President’s visit and attendance at the forum is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China, Xi Jinping.

Vietnam and China have continued to exchange regular high-level visits and meetings, through which they reached common awareness about promoting the healthy and stable development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



The two countries’ ministries, sectors and localities have also been expanding their partnership, contributing to the strong development of economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation.



According to Vietnamese statistics, two-way trade reached nearly 72 billion USD in 2016, a year-on-year rise of 7.9 percent. Bilateral trade topped 19 billion USD in the first three months of 2017, a yearly increase of 27.5 percent. China continued to be the largest trade partner of Vietnam, while Vietnam has become a major trade partner of China in ASEAN.



As of March 2017, China had 1,615 investment projects worth 11.2 billion USD in Vietnam, ranking eighth out of the 116 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.



China also led in the number of tourists to Vietnam with 2.7 million in 2016 (a year-on-year rise of 51 percent), while Vietnam led in ASEAN in the volume of visitors to China with 2.2 million. Some 950,000 Chinese holidaymakers arrived in Vietnam in January-March this year.



President Tran Dai Quang’s visit and attendance at the high-level forum on the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing from May 14-15 aims to maintain the development momentum of the cooperation between the two countries’ Parties and States, increase political trust and bilateral cooperation efficiency in economics, trade and investment, and popularise Vietnam’s investment attraction policies for Chinese businesses.



Vietnam supports initiatives and efforts to bolster economic and regional connectivity in the common interests of countries and the region. -VNA