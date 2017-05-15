President Tran Dai Quang (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang on May 15 had separate meetings with leaders from Laos, Russia, Belarus, Chile, Italy, Argentina and Myanmar on the sidelines of of the Belt and Road Forum in China.Meeting with Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith, President Tran Dai Quang said Vietnam will closely coordinate with Laos to successfully organise activities celebrating the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2017.He suggested the two sides accelerate the implementation of the agreement reached at the high-level meeting of the two Politburos in January 2017 and outcomes of the 39th Inter-Governmental Committee last February.The leader also called on the two countries to maintain information exchange and close coordination at ASEAN, regional and international forums as well as sub-regional mechanisms, deepen cooperation and connectivity of the ASEAN community and enhance intra-bloc solidarity and consensus in regional strategic issues.Bounnhang Vorachith thanked Vietnam for the country’s support for socio-economic projects in Laos, affirming that the Lao Party, State and people will join hands with the Vietnamese side to address remaining issues in the bilateral relationship, deepening the long-standing friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.Talking with President Vladimir Putin, President Tran Dai Quang asserted that Vietnam treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.The two leaders shared their hope to maintain the pace of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economics, trade, energy and national defence.They agreed to actively materialise the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, helping spur the exchange of goods, services and investment between Vietnam and EAEU member countries, including Russia.President Tran Dai Quang took the occasion to invite President Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend APEC 2017.For his part, President Putin said Russia attaches importance to the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam, pledging to cooperate with the country for success of APEC 2017.At a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko, President Tran Dai Quang suggested the two sides work with each other in celebrating the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1992-2017), thus contributing to increasing political trust and promoting trade and economic ties between the two countries.Belarus places importance to the time-honoured friendship with Vietnam and agrees to closely coordinate with the country in realising the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement in an effort to extend their collaboration in investment and raise bilateral ties in the time ahead, Aleksander Lukashenko said.Meeting with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, President Tran Dai Quang affirmed Vietnam treasures to boost comprehensive cooperation with Chile.He appealed to the two countries to create the best possible conditions for their businesses to access each other’s market, establish partnership and support each other in penetrating the Southeast Asian market as well as Latin America.Chile stands ready to enhance its affiliation with Vietnam and support the country’s hosting of APEC 2017, Michelle Bachelet said.During their meeting, President Tran Dai Quang and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni were unanimous to deepen the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership, increase the exchange of all-level delegations and actively realise the plan of action on implementing the strategic partnership during 2017-2018.The Vietnamese President urged the two sides to soon ink cooperation agreements in culture, education, science and technology, while pushing up the signing and approval of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement.Paolo Gentiloni stated that Italy will strengthen the bilateral ties and partner with the Vietnamese side to materialise outcomes of the visit to Italy by President Tran Dai Quang in November 2016.At the meeting with Argentinian President Mauricio Marci, President Tran Dai Quang urged the two sides step up the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintain their cooperation mechanisms and accelerate the signing of cooperation agreements in trade, industry, investment, telecommunications, agriculture, education and bio-technology in order to complete a legal framework for the bilateral collaboration.The two countries should closely coordinate with each other at multi-lateral forums, he added.The two Presidents shared the views on measures to forge bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economy, trade and food security.On this occasion, President Tran Dai Quang invited his Argentinian counterpart to visit Vietnam and Mauricio Marci accepted the invitation with pleasure.Meeting with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Tran Dai Quang proposed the two countries reinforce their multi-faceted collaboration, review their cooperation mechanisms and accelerate the implementation of reached agreements.Aung San Suu Kyi promised that Myanmar will continue to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the country, especially in the fields of banking, aviation, telecommunications, mining, tourism, agriculture as well as the import and export of farm produce.She noted her hope that the two countries will boost their affiliation and sharing of experience in the farming sector.-VNA