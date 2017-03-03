President says good-bye to Japanese royal couple

President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien say good-bye to Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko before the royal couple leave Hanoi for Hue (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang and his wife on March 3 visited Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at their hotel to say good-bye to the Japanese royal couple before they leave Hanoi to visit Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.The President introduced to the guests the unique culture of Hue, the capital of Vietnam under the Nguyen Dynasty, which was recognised by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site in 1993.He noted that many relics in Hue have been preserved and restored with support of the Japanese Government and experts from Waseda and Tokyo Universities.Thua-Thien-Hue has also established cooperative ties with many Japanese localities, including the ancient royal capital cities of Nara and Kyoto, and Yokohama.During their stay in Hue, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are scheduled to visit the commemorative site for Phan Boi Chau, a patriotic scholar who launched Dong Du (Travel East) movement in early 20th century, which encouraged Vietnamese youngsters to go to Japan to study.President Tran Dai Quang said that a stele in Fukuroi city in Shizuoka Prefecture to commemorate doctor Asaba Sakitaro, who supported Dong Du movement, is evidence for the beautiful friendship between Vietnam and Japan in the 20th century.He said he hopesEmperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will take time to enjoy the ancient and peaceful Hue city, and experience the similarity in culture of the two countries through Nha nhac-the Hue court music.The Emperor and Empress expressed thanks for the warm and sincere sentiment and welcome of the Vietnamese President and people.They said they are eager to enjoy Nha nhac that shared the same origin with Japanese court music, and visit historical sites reflecting the friendship and cooperation between Japan and Vietnam.-VNA