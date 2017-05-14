President takes trip to China’s Fujian province

President Tran Dai Quang visits the ancient quarter of Sanfang Qi Xiang (Photo: VNA) Fujian(VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang on May 13 toured Fujian province, a coastal locality in south-eastern China, as part of his State-visit to the country.

During his stay, the President had meetings with several provincial officials, including You Quan, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Fujian People’s Congress Standing Committee, and Yu Weiguo, Governor of Fujian.

At the meetings, President Tran Dai Quang expressed his delight to visit Fujian which is rich in historical traditions and one of the pioneers in China’s reform and door opening process.

Hailing outcomes of exchanges and cooperation between Vietnam and Fujian over the past time, the President stressed that there is substantial potential for the two sides to expand their collaboration.

The leader expressed his wish that Fujian will step up mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnamese localities and share experience in socio-economic development, poverty reduction and administrative reform while promoting economic-trade and investment ties with Vietnam.

He also suggested the Chinese province increase the import of Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery products, and encourage local businesses to invest in such areas as infrastructure, high-tech agriculture and clean energy in Vietnam.

The President called on Fujian to diversify people-to-people exchanges with Vietnamese localities and support collaboration between Vietnamese and Chinese universities through the exchange of students and joint scientific research.

At the same time, the two sides should step up cultural and trade promotion and accelerate the opening of their direct air route, firstly between Fujian’s Xiamen city and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, he said.

For his part, You Quan affirmed that the provincial Party Committee and authorities always attach importance to cooperation and friendship with Vietnam and wish to work with Vietnamese localities to materialise common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and boost collaboration in a more efficient and pragmatic fashion, thus contributing to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and China.

Following the meeting, President Tran Dai Quang and the local leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement on the establishment of friendly cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh and Fujian.

Earlier the same day, the President visited the Fuzhou Administrative Service Centre, a model of one-stop-shop administrative services.

On this occasion, President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse also visited the ancient quarter of Sanfang Qi Xiang, a famous destination in Fuzhou. Quang Ninh has opened a pavilion introducing its tourism at the site.-VNA