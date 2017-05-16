President Tran Dai Quang (R) and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping wave at children at the welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese State leader (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation left Beijing on May 15, concluding a five-day State visit to China, during which he also attended the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.During the trip, the Vietnamese State leader had talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhang Dejiang, and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Yu Zhengsheng.President Quang also received leaders of some major businesses of China, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China-Vietnam Friendship Association, along with a number of Chinese patriotic personages and experts.He attended and delivered opening speeches at the Vietnam-China economic-trade cooperation seminars in Beijing and Fujian province.At the events, President Quang and Chinese leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in relations between the two Parties and countries. They discussed major orientations for enhancing mutual trust, friendship and substantive cooperation in all spheres and for maintaining peace and stability at sea, thus fostering the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties.At the Leaders’ Roundtable Summit at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the State leader of Vietnam stressed the need to prioritise smooth and effective economic connectivity among countries and to promote the efficiency of transport corridors through trade, investment and travel facilitation measures.He emphasised that cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative needs to be associated with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as existing regional and global cooperation frameworks. The cooperation must ensure sustainability, effectiveness and inclusiveness, and be based on the principles of consensus, equality, voluntariness, transparency, openness, mutual respect and benefits, and compliance with the UN Charter and international law.Immediately following the visit, President Quang sent a message to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, expressing thanks for the warm and respectful reception that the Chinese leaders have given to him, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation.He wrote in the letter that he believes “the common perceptions reached during the visit will help strengthen the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.”Vietnam welcomes the Belt and Road Initiative along with efforts to promote economic and regional connectivity, he noted, adding that it will actively make contributions for the sake of countries’ common interests.He wished the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, will reap even greater achievements in reform and opening and successfully build a modern socialist country with wealth, democracy, civilisation and harmony.President Quang also wished the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will continually be reinforced and develop.-VNA