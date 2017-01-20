President Tran Dai Quang praises overseas Vietnamese’s contributions

President Tran Dai Quang (centre) poses for a family photo with Overseas Vietnamese. (Source: VNA)



Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang praised the contributions of Overseas Vietnamese towards the country’s achievements at a meeting on January 20 with 50 overseas Vietnamese delegates.



The delegates represent 4.5 million Vietnamese living across the world at the 2017 Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) event in Ho Chi Minh City.



The President appreciated the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the HCM City People’s Committee for organising the Xuan Que Huong programme and many activities to welcome the Overseas Vietnamese back home for the traditional Lunar New Year.



He affirmed the Party and State always consider OVs as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and welcome them back to the home country to engage in national development.



The delegates said Vietnamese living abroad always thinks of the homeland and strive to preserve national culture via opening classes to teach the Vietnamese language. They have also actively worked to mobilise resources to contribute to the homeland’s construction.



The same day, President Tran Dai Quang and the delegates offered incense to the Hung Kings, the nation’s founders, at the Hung Kings memorial site in the National Historic-Cultural Park, and to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in HCM City.



The President and the delegates also released carps at the Ben Nha Rong wharf in observing the traditional Kitchen God Day ahead of the Lunar New Year.-VNA