President urges better public health care

President ​Tran Dai Quang presents 134 doctors and health workers nationwide with the title of People’s Physician​ (Source: VNA)

- President Tran Dai Quang urged the health sector to continue reforms to provide better health care to all in Vietnam.Speaking at a meeting to celebrate the Vietnam Physician Day on February 27, the State leader praised the efforts of doctors, pharmacists and health workers in the cause of health care in the country in past years.“The health sector has made many efforts to meet the increasing demand of public health care and protection during recent years, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development and international integration,” said he.“The health care system from central to local levels, especially at grassroots levels, has been established and consolidated while the development of preventive medicine has helped control and eliminate many diseases and epidemics,” he added .Medical services have been diversified while quality of service has been improved. Many modern and high-tech medical facilities were built nationwide. Many new advanced techniques were transferred to health workers at district and commune levels, easing overloads at central-level hospitals.Quang said that the Party and Government have considered health care as one of the top priorities in the country’s development.He suggested the health sector focus on strengthening food safety and hygiene; improving health care for mothers, children, especially ethnic and minority people; putting forward medical research and using science and technology advances for public health care and protection.Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said that the health sector has implemented various measures to reform financial mechanisms, improve medical service quality, reduce hospital congestion and increase patient satisfaction.“Vaccination rates for under-one children and pregnant women in the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation have reached above 90 percent and more than 10 million children were given vaccines against transmittable diseases yearly in the country,” said Tien.The minister said that by the end of 2016, the health insurance coverage rate hit 81.7 percent of the country’s population, exceeding the target set by the National Assembly and the Government. Many new medical facilities were built, contributing to easing hospital overloading and improving quality of medical services.On the occasion, 134 doctors and health workers nationwide were conferred the title of People’s Physician.-VNA