President urges continued building of law-governed socialist State

President Tran Dai Quang (Photo: VNA)

– It is an urgent need to push ahead with building and perfecting a law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people, President Tran Dai Quang wrote in an article published on January 9.According to him, that task becomes all the more important as Vietnam is entering a period of stronger industrialisation, modernisation and international integration full of opportunities, advantages and challenges.A law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people is a basic orientation for promoting socialist democracy and ensuring that all the State power belongs to the people.Democracy must be expanded in tandem with tightening discipline. Rights must go along with responsibilities and duties. Democracy has to be institutionalised through law, and it must be practiced within the legal framework.The President asked for the socialist legal system to be consolidated across lawmaking, law observance and law protection. Stronger efforts must be invested in building a synchronous, modern and transparent legal system that matches the demands of the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.Codes and laws promulgated must be feasible and understandable as well as specific to reduce the need to issue guidance documents, he noted.Aside from enhancing social management through laws and the rule of law, it is necessary to attach importance to political, ideological, moral and cultural education while combining the power of law with the power of morality, cultural and public opinion.President Quang wrote that the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organisations should take up a greater role and bigger responsibility in building and protecting the administration, protecting people’s right to mastery, attracting people’s involvement in state management activities, and fighting corruption, wastefulness, bureaucracy and other negative phenomena in the State apparatus and society.He also underlined the need to build a contingent of lawyers and judicial experts who are able to deal with legal cases involving foreign factors and international disputes, thereby protecting national interests as well as legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese agencies, organisations and individuals.In his article, the State leader expressed his belief that by pressing on with reforms, capitalising on every opportunity and overcoming all difficulties and challenges, the construction and perfection of a law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people will definitely obtain even greater achievements, thus fostering the country’s rapid and sustainable development for a rich people, a strong country and a democratic, equitable and civilised society on the path to the socialism.-VNA