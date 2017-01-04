President urges more efforts to restructure businesses

President Tran Dai Quang and delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang has asked Party cells under the Party Organisation of the Central Business Bloc to work harder to fulfill the task of business restructuring while closely managing, protecting and developing State capital and assets at enterprises.The State leader made the request at a reception for 60 outstanding secretaries of Party cells from the Party Organisation of Central Business Bloc in Hanoi on January 4.President Quang highlighted the significant role of the Party Organisation of Central Business Bloc in ensuring the Party leadership over the building and developing of Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy.He noted that enterprises under the bloc play an important role in different economic sectors, including industry, trade, service, transportation, construction, agro-forestry, finance-banking and insurance.He expressed delight that over the past 10 years, the Party Organisation of Central Business Bloc have showed strong performance in leading enterprises in implementing political tasks.The leader asked the organisation to continue implementing the Party Central Committee’s resolution on reforming growth model and enhancing growth quality, labour productivity and economic competitiveness as well as Party buildingIt should also realise the Politburo’s direction on stepping up the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, he added.Businesses under the bloc need to promote their role as the key force of the economy, contributing to developing the socialist-oriented market economy featuring various forms of ownership and numerous economic sectors with State-owned sector playing a core role and private sector acting as an important driving force.-VNA