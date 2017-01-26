President visits outstanding intellectuals in Hanoi

President Tran Dai Quang (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang visited and extended New Year wishes to outstanding intellectuals in Hanoi on January 26.During a visit to Professor and Labour Hero Vu Khieu, Quang wished him longevity and happiness, continuing to brainstorm ideas for the country’s development.The professor expressed his belief in the bright future of the nation.As the first Director of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, Khieu has laid foundation for the development of Vietnam’s social sciences and authored hundreds of works on Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, philosophy, moralism, culture, and literature-arts.Meeting Professor, People’s Teacher Ha Minh Duc, who was awarded with Ho Chi Minh Prize in Literature and Arts in 2012, President Quang underscored the professor’s research on the late President Ho Chi Minh when the entire Party, armed force and people are following his moral examples and lifestyles.He hoped that the professor would continue contributing to the national construction and defence.Duc, for his part, thanked the Party and State leaders for their support, saying that it is an encouragement for intellectuals and artists to further contribute to the nation.Paying a call to Labour Hero, People’s Teacher and People’s Artist Tran Thu Ha, the State leader also wished her good health to contribute to the country’s culture and arts.-VNA