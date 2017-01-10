President visits wounded soldiers in Ninh Binh

President Tran Dai Quang and local wounded soldiers and war invalids (Photo: VNA)

​Ninh Binh (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang paid a Lunar New Year (Tet) visit to sick soldiers and war invalids being cared at the Nho Quan nursing centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 10.

He presented gifts and sent Tet greetings to the sick soldiers and war invalids.



He affirmed that the caring of sick and wounded soldiers is the traditional policy to pay respect to those having rendered services to the nation.



The President hailed the authorities of Ninh Binh and Nho Quan district for helping the nursing centre to have good facilities to take care for the sick soldiers and war invalids.



He also praised the centre’s staff for their wholehearted care for those who came to the centre for treatment and functional rehabilitation.



The Nho Quan nursing centre is taking care of 155 sick soldiers and war invalids, many of whom need special care.



The centre was set up 51 years ago and currently has a 77-member staff.-VNA



