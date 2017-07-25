President Tran Dai Quang (R) welcomes Secretary of the Security Council of Russia General Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam wishes to strengthen partnership with Russia in an extensive and effective manner to bring benefits to both countries, stated President Tran Dai Quang at a reception for visiting Secretary of the Security Council of Russia General Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on July 25.



The President said that during his visit to Russia on June this year, leaders of the two sides discussed major orientations and specific measures to beef up bilateral affiliation in the future, including fostering coordination in ensuring national security and coping with non-traditional security challenges.



He stressed that Vietnam highly values partnership with Russia in defence and security on the foundation of signed agreements as well as existing mechanisms such as cooperation deals between the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Defence of Vietnam and Russia’s Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, and Security Council.



He affirmed that Vietnam lauds the role of Russia in the Asian-Pacific region, as well as the country’s support for Russia’s enhanced role at regional security forums such as the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Vietnam is also willing to coordinate closely with Russia at these forums, he added.



President Quang also stated that Vietnam hopes to strengthen cooperation with Russia in UN peacekeeping, while holding that the constructive engagement of Russia in the maintenance of peace, stability in the region as well as maritime security cooperation activities is important.



He proposed that Russia continue assisting Vietnam to train officials for Vietnam’s defence and security sectors.



General Nikolai Patrushev briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with Minister of Public Security To Lam and his meeting with Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.



On the occasion, he thanked Vietnam for sending a delegation to join the eighth international high-level security meeting in the Russian region of Tver in May and made positive contributions to the success of the event.-VNA