Prime Minister bids farewell to outgoing Czech Ambassador

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Martin Klepetko (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said goodbye to Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam Martin Klepetko at a reception in Hanoi on January 5.



He congratulated the diplomat on accomplishing his working term and stated that Vietnam has attached importance to the relations with the Czech Republic for decades.





He suggested both sides speed up trade and investment activities, pledging that Vietnam will make it easier for Czech businesses in those activities.



He said he wants the two countries to accelerate diplomatic and cultural ties and quickly set up a direct air route between Prague and Vietnam.



The Vietnamese Government and people welcome the upcoming visit to Vietnam by the President of the Czech Republic, he told the outgoing ambassador.



Ambassador Martin Klepetko thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and sectors for helping him fulfill term tasks.





He asserted that the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has made important contributions to the growing bilateral ties.



The diplomat said Czech businesspeople gave high estimations to Vietnam’s investment and business environment and delivered his country’s wish for the early deployment of the Vietnam-European Union free trade agreement in a bid to raise trade between the two countries. -VNA