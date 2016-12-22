Prime Minister directs development measures for Quang Ninh

Scene at the meeting (Photo: VOV)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 22 had a working session with leaders of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on the socio-economic development situation of the locality and orientations for its robust growth in the future.With its strategic location, diverse terrains and most abundant natural resources in the country, Quang Ninh is expected to rise as an economic driver of the country in the future.Quang Ninh has an economic structure that favours industry-construction (52 percent), and services (41.2 percent). In 2016, the province’s contribution to State budget reached 18 trillion VND (79.09 million USD).It ranks sixth among localities nationwide in administrative reform index. In Quang Ninh, it takes only 1-2 days to complete procedures for business registration, while 99 percent of local firms use e-taxation.This year, the locality saw 1,600 newly-established businesses, the highest figure so far, raising total local firms to 12,000.Quang Ninh is also among the most busy tourism destinations in the country as it has welcomed 8.4 million visitors so far this year.Currently, Quang Ninh is focusing on expanding its infrastructure system to lay foundation for the development of the Van Don Special Economic Zone.At the working session, representatives from the Public Security Ministry proposed the pilot operation of tourism police force in Van Don to better protect the sector’s development, while other ministries also suggested pilot mechanisms for Quang Ninh to decide its organisation and decentralisation, thus supporting its reform.PM Phuc said that the Government has approved the Van Don project during its November meeting, while passing the building of three special administrative-economic zones, including Van Don, and assigning Quang Ninh to submit the complete project as soon as possible.He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a draft Law on Van Don Special Administrative-Economic Zone, so that the Government can submit it to the National Assembly soon.He stressed that the law will help win investors’ confidence in investing to the zone.He said “Quang Ninh should be proud of its Party building, socio-economic development, security and defence protection achievements,” citing its mobilization of resources in society for development and leading role in using the private-public form.As the locality has envisaged becoming an economic driver of the north and the entire country, an international exchange centre, and a destination for investors, tourists, cargoes and innovative and novel ideas, the PM hoped that Quang Ninh will post the highest economic growth and lead the development in the key northern economic zone.To that end, it is crucial to build trust among local and foreign investors along with devising a cohesive, long-term master development strategy, he said.Quang Ninh needs to draw talents in and outside the country to serve its development model, with which the most open and favorable conditions should be put in place, especially those of the Van Don Special Economic Zone, the government leader stressed.He reminded the provincial authorities of the significance of high-quality human resources, technological applications, dynamism and creativity in development.Regarding tourism, the locality should focus investments on infrastructure, public conveniences, workforce and advertisement towards serving at least 7 million foreign tourists and 20 million domestic visitors, he noted, adding that “All Quang Ninh’s people should engage in tourism activities.”He also laid stress on managing the environment, especially in handicraft villages and residential areas around Ha Long Bay while striving to be listed among top five in the business and investment environment and administrative reform and to have 25,000 businesses by 2020.In addition to that, the PM asked Quang Ninh to reinforce social foundation, narrow the rich-poor gap, ensure social welfare and safeguard security and social order.On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22), PM Phuc visited the infantry brigade 242 in Van Don district, which covers Van Don district and Co To island. He conveyed greetings to soldiers and officials of the unit, expressing hope that it will promote the tradition and continue fulfilling its tasks in ensuring defence, security and national territorial integrity.He also visited and presented gifts to war veteran Nguyen Van Ty at Cai Rong town in Van Don./.