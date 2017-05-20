Prime Minister greets Japanese trade minister

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Government will facilitate conditions for Japanese enterprises to land their investment in Vietnam, making contributions to promote friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.The PM made the statement during his meeting in Hanoi on May 20 with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko who is in Vietnam for the 23rd Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT 23) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.Lauding Japan’s role in Asia-Pacific region, the Vietnamese leader believed that Japan will make active contributions to the success of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting.Prime Minister Phuc also spoke highly of the exchange activities between the two countries, especially the first visit to Vietnam made by Japanese Emperor and Empress that marked a milestone in cooperation and friendship between the two sides.As part of activities to enhance the comprehensive development of the bilateral relations, the Vietnam-Japan University project is a symbol for cooperation between the two peoples, he said, adding that the two sides need to work to support learning and teaching at the educational institution.He also asked relevant organisations from both sides to discuss solutions to promoting farm produce imports and exports, contributing to increasing two-way trade which is not adequate to the two countries’ potential.He hoped the two countries to flesh out new cooperation orientations to elevate bilateral trade to a new high.Meanwhile, Minister Hiroshige Seko said that Japanese Government and people wish to welcome Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to pay official visit to the country while pledging that his ministry will make contributions to the success of the Vietnamese leader’s visit.Vietnam plays a significant role in fostering cooperation mechanism in Asia-Pacific and in the world, he stressed, expressing his wish that Prime Minister Phuc and the Vietnamese Government will pay more attention to the Vietnam-Japan University project.-VNA