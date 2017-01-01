Prime Minister highlights strategic role of Da Nang port

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets staff of Da Nang port (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc toured Da Nang port – the most modern and important deepwater port in the central region, in Da Nang city on December 31.The PM underlined the special strategic role of Da Nang port in national defence and security, and urged the port to continue to improve capacity for both cargo and passenger handling, thus helping promote Da Nang city as a hub for sea-based tourism.He also gave nod to Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) and Da Nang port company’s proposal to build a logistics centre in Lien Chieu port.The leader advised taking advantage of natural landscapes around Tien Sa port to develop it into a cruising centre, making it easier for travellers to tour localities in the central region.Located within Da Nang Bay and shielded by Hai Van mountain and Son Tra peninsula, Da Nang port is capable of receiving vessels of up to 50,000 DWT.It is a gateway to the east-west economic corridor and is connected with an extensive road network as well as aviation and railway routes.Currently, the port serves container, cruising and high-capacity vessels and also provides them with logistics services. It handled 7.25 million tonnes of goods in 2016, up 13 percent from 2015.Up to 70 cruise liners anchored at the port last year, up 23 percent year-on-year.Da Nang Port looks to become a green port by 2020 with plans to upgrading infrastructure at a total cost of 2.2 trillion VND (95.6 million USD).On the occasion of his working visit to Da Nang City, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc also visited the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre Zone 2, which operates in the waters of the central region and Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa archipelagoes.Each year, the centre successfully saves 1,000 people, according to its managers.In his speech, the PM lauded the centre for fulfilling assigned tasks, thereby contributing safeguarding the country’s sea and island sovereignty.He requested the provincial authorities arrange convenient location for the centre to conduct training./.