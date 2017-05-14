Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Hai Phong voters (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of northern Hai Phong city met with voters of Do Son district on May 13 to listen to their questions in issues relating to economic development and anti-corruption ahead of the legislature’s third plenary session.Most local voters hailed the efforts and good performance made by the Prime Minister and other cabinet members in managing and operating the national economy, ensuring defence and security, and increasing investors’ confidence.They expressed approval of anti-corruption measures taken by the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Combat and Prevention, the National Assembly and the the Government, especially the role played by the head of the steering committee - Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, in directing the handling of 12 serious corruption cases in 2017.On local issues, the voters asked the Prime Minister to consider adjusting the city’s development plan and assist the locality in carrying out projects important to the city’s development.PM Phuc informed the voters that the upcoming 3rd meeting of the 14th National Assembly will focus on building laws and completing institutions.He affirmed that the Government is focusing efforts on perfecting institutions and policies in order to better meet the requirements in socio-economic management and operation, thus bringing a better life to the people.Phuc welcomed the voters’ opinions on anti-corruption work, stressing that NA deputies and he himself will reflect the voters’ aspiration to the legislature and Government, in order to increase the effectiveness of corruption and wastefulness prevention, and the settlement of serious corruption cases.On behalf of the Hai Phong NA delegation, the PM explained to local voters the mechanisms and policies to support the implementation of a number of projects in the city, especially the coastal road project to connect six provinces and cities in the north, which the PM described as a vital contribution to Hai Phong’s industry, agriculture, services and tourism development.The same day’s evening, PM Phuc attended an art performance programme which marked the opening of the 6th Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower) Festival. The festival, comprising a series of cultural and tourism activities, has become a major annual event of the northern port city.-VNA