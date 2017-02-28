Prime Minister stresses tourism-driven economy in Khanh Hoa

At the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to develop tourism an economic driving force given its blessed natural conditions during a working session with local authorities on February 28.Describing tourism together with industry, agriculture and rural areas as the three economic spearheads, the PM expected Khanh Hoa will serve at least 10 million visitors, including 3 million foreigners, and contributing 15-20 percent to the provincial gross domestic product by 2020.He requested the province manage natural resources in tandem with environment protection during the process of developing tourism while making Nha Trang a sightseeing city to improve local lives.On planning management, he hailed Khanh Hoa for relocating its administrative area to give land to production-trading and tourism development.Regarding agricultural restructuring, the leader suggested building high-tech agriculture zones in service of tourism as well as acquiring the Central Highlands city of Da Lat’s experience in building organic farming areas.As the province lies in a position strategic to national defence-security, he stressed the need to develop national defence logistic services in combination with safeguarding sea and island sovereignty.The PM asked for continuing start-up and business facilitation to have 25,000 – 30,000 enterprises by 2020 and bring more firms to rural areas to stimulate growth.Khanh Hoa must become a model administration that stands side by side with businesses and the people and one of the localities topping the provincial public administrative reform index, he said, noting that it needs to pool more public resources for development while closely controlling the economic and effective use of socio-economic infrastructure.On the occasion, he also gave feedback on the province’s proposals regarding socio-economic infrastructure and tourism development.Last year, the province earned 12,998 billion VND (565.1 million USD) from tourism, up 16.43 percent year-on-year, adding 18,096 billion VND (786.7 million USD) to the provincial State budget.Tourism and services make up more than 90 percent of the local economic structure thanks to special natural conditions, history and culture possessed by the locality.With a long coast and some 200 islands, islets and bays, Nha Trang is considered one of the top 10 tourism-services centres in the country. In May 2013, Nha Trang bay became an official member of the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays of the World.The province has also thoroughly dealt with all polluting facilities. Up to 90 percent of manufacturing and trading facilities met environment hygiene requirements and 90 percent of urban solid wastes were collected.-VNA