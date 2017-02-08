Prime Minister turns focus on hidden assets

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: giaoduc.net.vn)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The Prime Minister has directed authorities to find the assets of suspects in corruption cases in order to prevent them from being hidden and to help in executing judgments against the accused.



According to the PM’s instructions issued on February 6, the Ministry of Public Security must direct the nation’s investigation agencies to locate the assets and must ensure the execution of judgments in key and complicated cases related to credit, banking and corruption.



Asking the judiciary to closely follow Party guidelines and State policies on strengthening legislation and justice, the Prime Minister also asked the ministry to handle corruption cases and violations of the law.



The State Bank of Vietnam was also assigned to direct credit organisations to strictly assess clients’ property before lending them money and to closely co-ordinate with civil enforcement bodies on cases related to credit and banking.



The Ministry of Interior was required to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Justice to complete legislation on personnel management of the civil judgment execution system.



People’s Committees and civil judgment execution steering committees in provinces were also asked to closely co-ordinate with the Justice Ministry in dealing with problems on judgment enforcement in localities.



The Department of Natural Resources and Environment in localities has to strengthen inspections to prevent violations of law in transferring land use right and assets attached to land, especially asset dispersal to evade the enforcement of judgment.-VNA