Prime Minister welcomes US trade representative

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his guest (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave reception in Hanoi on May 20 for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer who is in Vietnam for the 23rd Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT 23) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.



Vietnam and the US have enjoyed sound trade relations with robust achievements, the PM said, adding that Vietnam supports free trade on the basis of fairness and mutual benefits and treasures economic relations with the US.



He highlighted the US’s crucial role in the Asia-Pacific region’s economic cooperation, hoping the US will promote its cooperation activities, particularly in the economy and trade, to contribute to the regional and global prosperity.



In a meeting with the US-ASEAN Business Council, numerous US companies showed their interests in doing business in Vietnam thanks to local authorities’ favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, he said.



The government leader spoke highly of the US’s close coordination in the APEC 2017 Year, hoping the US and Robert Lighthizer in particular to further support to ensure the success of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting.



He wished that the US official will pay visits to Vietnam in the coming time to promote bilateral trade cooperation activities.



For his part, Lighthizer underlined that Vietnam is his first destination on the post of the US Trade Representative, adding that the US always attaches importance to trade and economic development with the Southeast Asian country.



Extending his thanks to Prime Minister Phuc for his significant contributions to boosting trade cooperation between the two countries, Lighthizer believed that the Vietnamese leader’s upcoming official visit to the US will elevate comprehensive collaboration between the two sides.



He lauded the role of Vietnam as the APEC 2017 host while affirming that the US will continue to join hands and support the country to successfully organise the event.



He promised to cooperate with Vietnamese authorities to enhance cooperation projects, helping develop bilateral trade and economic ties.-VNA