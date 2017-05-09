Private sector, Politburo’s performance spotlighted at Party’s meeting

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) speaks at the opening plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee’s fifth session on May 5 (Photo: VNA)

– The facilitation of the private economic sector’s development and the performance of the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee were the focus of the fifth working day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s fifth session on May 9.Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the morning’s plenum, in which the Party Central Committee discussed a draft plan to review the 15-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform mechanisms and policies to facilitate the private economic sector’s development. This resolution was issued at the fifth session of the ninth-tenure Party Central Committee.The committee convened another plenum in the afternoon under the chair of Politburo member and President Tran Dai Quang.Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh read the Politburo’s draft report on the Politburo’s and the Secretariat’s leadership and steering work in 2016 as part of the realisation of the resolution on Party building and rectification, issued at the 12th Party Central Committee’s fourth session.After that, members of the Party Central Committee worked in groups to discuss the draft.The fifth session of the 12th Party Central Committee is scheduled to last through May 10.-VNA