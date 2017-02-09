Project on regionally-connected infrastructure approved

A section of the National Route 19 that runs through the An Khe Pass. (Illustrative photo: baoxaydung.vn)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on developing domestic infrastructure in connection with the regional systems.The project focuses on building transport as well as information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.It prioritises transport infrastructure development near key economic hubs and gateways, with approximately 2,000 more km of highways to be put into operation by 2020.The plan also includes building new coastal roads and border patrol paths and completing unfinished sections of the Ho Chi Minh highway.Other routes will be upgraded, particularly those connecting Vietnamese sea ports with neighbouring countries such as Laos, Thailand and Cambodia.Concerning ICT infrastructure development, the project focuses on e-government in a bid to increase Vietnam’s position in the UN e-government rankings.It aims to utilise IT in the management and operation of the nation’s socio-economic infrastructure, making it a priority for all sectors.The IT industry will be supported to grow quickly and sustainably, while connections between the domestic and regional IT infrastructure will be made in line with the ASEAN ICT Master Plan 2020.-VNA