Provinces disburse 3.3 trillion VND following environment incident

Locals go through procedures to receive compensation payment for environmental incident in Ha Tinh (Photo: VNA)

– The central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue as of February 18 disbursed 3.33 trillion VND (143.4 million USD) out of 4.68 trillion VND (203.4 million USD) advanced by the government following the marine environment incident in early April.According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Quang Binh disbursed the largest amount, reaching 75-76 percent.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong directed the Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) to examine compensation payment in the localities and work with the Ministries of Health, and Industry and Trade to handle unsafe seafood.As many as 839 tonnes out of 966 tonnes of unsafe seafood have been destroyed.According to the DoF, the country caught 389,000 tonnes of fisheries in the first two months of this year, up 1.5 percent year-on-year. The aquaculture production reached 463,000 tonnes, marking a 1.2 percent increase.The ministry plans to maintain 700,000 – 800,000ha of shrimp and take intensive and extensive farming measures in the near future.Vu Duyen Hai, deputy head of the DoF’s Science-Technology and International Cooperation Department, said the DoF will soon devise a national action plan on developing Vietnam’s shrimp sector to submit to the government for approval in March.The directorate will also ensure sufficient supply of quality tra fries.-VNA