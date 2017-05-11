An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The public and Party members across the nation applauded the outcomes of the fifth plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee in dealing with mistakes committed by Party officials and in outlining major orientations for socio-economic development.



Many opinions said that the public execution of disciplinary measures against officials with mistakes regardless of their positions and ranking is the right thing to do to build a strong and transparent Party.



Nguyen Tuc, a member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee said the public punishment of cadres is a good form of education to help them realize their violations and correct their mistakes.



He added that building a strong and transparent Party is the root for sustainable economic development and defence and security.



“It is necessary to have a mechanism to control power and a legal system to prevent the abuse of power”, he said.



Vu Trung Kien, a lecturer from the Academy of Politics, said the Party has been very strict in the handling of officials and Party members with wrongdoings, including those holding high positions – in this case a Politburo member.



Keeping a close watch on the CPVCC’s fifth meeting, many officials, Party members and locals in the northern province of Tuyen Quang have expressed their support for the Party Central Committee’s decision to implement disciplinary measures against senior officials for their wrongdoings.



According to war veteran Nguyen Huu Hoa in Tuyen Quang city, the announcement of disciplinary measures to the public proves that the Party has no intention to conceal mistakes in order to build a stronger and more transparent Party.



He expressed the hope the Party building work will be carried out continuously in all aspects from the central to the grassroots levels to prevent degradation in ideology, morality and lifestyle.



Another Tuyen Quang city resident, Bui Duc Vinh, said the Party Central Committee’s move sends out a strong message that the Party will strictly punish any officials for wrongdoings and demonstrates the Party’s determination to prevent negative phenomena and degradation in ideology, morality and lifestyle of cadres and Party members.



Phan Cong Huy from the Da Nang Department of Industry and Trade said the punishment of Party members demonstrates that the Party does not cover for anyone in any position, thus reinforcing trust among people.



Chairman of the Association of the Elderly in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Ho Viet Le said the warning and the dismissal of Party members committing wrongdoings indicates that there is no “prohibited” zone.



The Party Central Committee’s resolution on the arrangement, reform and efficiency improvement of State-owned enterprises was also hailed as a timely move.



Ho Viet Le commented that the State should strengthen the management of businesses in general, not just SOEs, and devise legal regulations to push ahead with reshuffle and reform to improve business efficiency, he added.



Phan Cong Huy shared the assessment of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong about the shortcomings in the country’s economic development, including the slow reform of the collective economy and the unhealthy development of the private economy.



Lecturer Vu Trung Kien held that while the issuance of the resolution is a timely move, what is important now is to implement it with high sense of responsibility and strict discipline, in order to bring about breakthrough reforms of the State-owned sector.-VNA