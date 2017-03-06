Public security minister attends Belarus’s parade

Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Belarus's police force (Photo: VNA)

– Minister of Public Security To Lam was among the 16 foreign delegations attending a ceremony and a parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Belarus’s police force in Minsk on March 3 and 4.This is part of the activities during the minister’s official visit to Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Anatolievich Shunevich on the occasion of the police force’s founding anniversary.During the visit, the public security minister presented Vietnam’s Friendship Order to the Belarusian interior ministry in recognition of its significant and efficient contributions to the friendship between the two countries.Earlier, Lam met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, expressing his wish that the host President will continue instructing the Ministry of Internal Affairs and relevant bodies to closely cooperate with his ministry in fighting crime and ensuring security for the benefit of the two people, and for the peace, stability, and development of the region and the world. -VNA